Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $12.89 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 1.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of McKesson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,040,000 after purchasing an additional 133,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $560.73. 512,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,698. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.18. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $373.28 and a 12 month high of $566.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

