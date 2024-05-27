Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $27.31 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,669 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 3.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $27,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.5 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.41. 1,084,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.73. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

