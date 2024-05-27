Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 278 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $461.18. 1,932,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

