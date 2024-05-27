Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 98.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 34.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Honeywell International by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.69. 2,360,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,211. The stock has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.