Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,567,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 3.55% of Eventbrite worth $29,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EB. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Eventbrite by 217.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Stock Down 0.6 %

EB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. 962,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $484.58 million, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.90.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

