Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 767 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 703,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.