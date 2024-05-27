Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 946 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.54. 1,230,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.52. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

