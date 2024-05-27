Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,385 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 123.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $147,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 576,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.