Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,471,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Broadcom by 9,999,900.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 99,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $14.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,407.84. 1,672,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,019. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $690.77 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,324.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

