Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $131,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.00. 355,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.43 and a 1 year high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.25%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.