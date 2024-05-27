Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.
Fortrea Price Performance
NASDAQ FTRE traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.55. 1,483,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,478. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.38. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Fortrea Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
