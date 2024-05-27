Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Fortrea Price Performance

NASDAQ FTRE traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.55. 1,483,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,478. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.38. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.