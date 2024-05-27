Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,335 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,234,000. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in RTX by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 356,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,030,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in RTX by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

