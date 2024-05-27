Evermay Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1,255.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,751 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.68. 2,512,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,659. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.