Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 109.4% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 172,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 150,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,589,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,974,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

