Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,812 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in United Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

United Bankshares stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 300,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.01.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares Company Profile



United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

