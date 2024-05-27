Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,417 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,417 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 103.2% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 81.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,929 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $720 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

