Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

JEPI stock remained flat at $56.92 during midday trading on Friday. 2,257,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

