Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 100.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,705,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $429,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock worth $43,523,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,652. The firm has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

