Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $177.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,447,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,433. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.57 and its 200 day moving average is $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

