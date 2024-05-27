Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.16. 112,463,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 93,973,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

