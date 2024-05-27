Fenbo Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FEBO)

Fenbo’s (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 28th. Fenbo had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Fenbo Trading Up 2.5 %

Fenbo stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Fenbo has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56.

About Fenbo

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

