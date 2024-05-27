Fetch.ai Price Tops $2.31 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00003279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $151.08 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00054364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

