Financial Review: Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL)

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Quhuo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Treasure Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quhuo and Treasure Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quhuo and Treasure Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $521.47 million 0.01 $470,000.00 N/A N/A Treasure Global $69.41 million 0.63 -$11.73 million ($4.49) -0.89

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and Treasure Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo N/A N/A N/A Treasure Global -22.04% -573.71% -155.44%

Volatility & Risk

Quhuo has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quhuo beats Treasure Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping. The company also offers ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies, as well as freight services. In addition, it engages in the development of computer software and applications; and investment holding activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

