First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Community from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

First Community Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Community has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. First Community had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 290,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 187,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in First Community by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Community by 18.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

