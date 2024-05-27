First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Horizon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.36.

FHN opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 54.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,749,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 234,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

