Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 158.7% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 578,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after buying an additional 355,140 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Flowserve by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $41,413,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Flowserve by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

