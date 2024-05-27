Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $168.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRPT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Get Freshpet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Freshpet

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 726.10 and a beta of 1.24. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $399,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,080. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 53.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 9.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 87.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.