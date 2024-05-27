GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $177.77 and last traded at $177.43. Approximately 4,294,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,180,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.90.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Up 9.7 %

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $478,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.