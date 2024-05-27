GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $177.77 and last traded at $177.43. Approximately 4,294,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,180,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.67.
GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.90.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $478,000.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
