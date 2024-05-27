Gearbox Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $999,049.43 (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.05 million and approximately $999,049.43 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gearbox Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,282,357,082.4563265 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.02032322 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $772,786.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gearbox Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gearbox Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.