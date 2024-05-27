Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Generac from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.15.

NYSE GNRC opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average is $123.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,930 shares of company stock worth $2,086,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

