General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given New $302.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $290.00 to $302.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $299.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.60. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $301.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10,763.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after acquiring an additional 543,672 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

