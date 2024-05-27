General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $201.00 Price Target at UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $191.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $167.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $79.76 and a one year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in General Electric by 24,042.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

