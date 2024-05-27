General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 11,947.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $133,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.33. 5,500,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,278. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.76 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average of $144.03. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

