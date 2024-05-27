George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 5,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.94, for a total value of C$984,715.00.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total value of C$1,904,880.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

TSE:WN traded down C$1.81 on Monday, hitting C$193.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$184.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$174.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$144.41 and a one year high of C$198.25.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. Research analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.67.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

