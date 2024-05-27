Gordon Keep Sells 32,900 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 32,900 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$47,376.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$28,400.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$26,000.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RML stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 787,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,070. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.94. The company has a market cap of C$801.72 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

