GSI Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,275 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up about 5.4% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,238,000 after buying an additional 86,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,294,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,700,000 after acquiring an additional 84,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,130,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,884,000 after acquiring an additional 213,923 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.30. 9,765,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

