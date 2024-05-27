Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $33.33 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

