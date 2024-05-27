Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.17.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Hasbro
Institutional Trading of Hasbro
Hasbro Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.