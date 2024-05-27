Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hasbro by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,563 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,523,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 836,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hasbro by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

