Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NYSE:HE traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.63. 1,019,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,559. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.55. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HE. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 43.5% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

