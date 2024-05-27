Head-To-Head Contrast: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) vs. Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) and Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Capitol Federal Financial presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.87%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial -33.99% 3.85% 0.40% Finward Bancorp 14.11% 11.12% 0.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $380.96 million 1.80 -$101.66 million ($0.94) -5.47 Finward Bancorp $96.53 million 1.10 $8.38 million $3.60 6.83

Finward Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capitol Federal Financial. Capitol Federal Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finward Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out -36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capitol Federal Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Capitol Federal Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction loans, and small business loans, as well as consumer loans, which include home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; credit cards; mortgage loan; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, and a portion of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

