Helikon Investments Ltd Has $178.41 Million Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Helikon Investments Ltd cut its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,378,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,444,749 shares during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima comprises about 17.5% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $178,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $171,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YPF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

