Helikon Investments Ltd Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria makes up 0.5% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned about 0.95% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRESY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 142,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

