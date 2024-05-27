Helikon Investments Ltd Makes New $23.72 Million Investment in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,376,371 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,722,000. IAMGOLD makes up 2.3% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 1.95% of IAMGOLD at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAG. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAG traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,910,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAG. CIBC increased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.