Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK remained flat at $8.15 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,553. The stock has a market cap of $499.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 953,372 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,070.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

