Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 60 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.76. 862,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.89. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

