Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.81. 367,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $179.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.13 and a 200 day moving average of $144.02.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

