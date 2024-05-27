Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 287.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410,848 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,506,000 after acquiring an additional 174,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,270,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,709,000 after acquiring an additional 272,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,688,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.