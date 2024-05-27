Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.39.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $195.34. 388,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

