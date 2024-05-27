Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $316,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $263.51. The stock had a trading volume of 122,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

