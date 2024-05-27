Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $585,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 315,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,231,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,500,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a one year low of $79.76 and a one year high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

